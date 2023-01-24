WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lake Houston's spillway dam opened to help keep lake from flooding after Tuesday's rains

KTRK logo
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:18PM
ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a precaution, the City of Houston opened Lake Houston's spillway dam to help keep the lake at normal levels after Tuesday's rains.

That means neighbors living downstream should secure their boats and other items if they're near the shoreline.

The forecast anticipates at least 2" to 5" inches of rain within the San Jacinto Watershed.

High winds exceeding 20 miles per hour are another major threat expected.

SEE RELATED STORY: Tornado safety: What you need to know before, during and after a tornado

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW