Lake Houston's spillway dam opened to help keep lake from flooding after Tuesday's rains

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a precaution, the City of Houston opened Lake Houston's spillway dam to help keep the lake at normal levels after Tuesday's rains.

That means neighbors living downstream should secure their boats and other items if they're near the shoreline.

The forecast anticipates at least 2" to 5" inches of rain within the San Jacinto Watershed.

High winds exceeding 20 miles per hour are another major threat expected.

