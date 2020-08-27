Fire breaks out at industrial facility near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura

WESTLAKE, Louisiana -- A chemical plant in the middle of hurricane-ravaged southwest Louisiana caught fire Thursday morning, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.Witnesses said they saw the smoke rolling north across I-10 coming from a facility.Louisiana State Police were responding to the incident. It wasn't known what exactly was burning or which facility was impacted.The area is home to dozens of chemical manufacturers and oil refineries.A shelter-in-place order was issued by the local emergency management authority there.The fire happened as Interstate 10 was already closed from the Texas state line to the Atchafalaya Basin in south central Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura's impact on the region.Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Joe Andrepont told KPLC-TV that drivers should not approach the area or the smoke.The fire happened as residents and fire responders were beginning a massive clean-up response to Hurricane Laura, which left the Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake areas severely damaged.