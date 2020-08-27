Most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6391073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, ABC13's Ted Oberg shows the initial impact of from Hurricane Laura ahead of landfall.

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Laura roared on shore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana, Eyewitness News experienced the storm's fury head on in Lake Charles, where the winds maxed out at 132 mph.ABC13's Ted Oberg and photojournalist David Aguillard watched the storm and took cover at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.When Laura first made landfall, Oberg experienced high wind gusts. Trees around the resort could be seen bending in the wake of the intense winds.After initial landfall, Laura's winds picked up. The power quickly went out and Oberg captured uprooted trees on their sides.As the storm intensified, areas around the resort began to experience damage. Oberg was live inside a parking structure when fencing came loose and went flying.One of the most surprising moments from his coverage came when the Golden Nugget resort began to let out an eerie whistle due to the winds. The whistling sound was so loud, it could be mistaken for an alarm.Eventually, foam roof pieces began flying off the resort hotel. Oberg was live as debris went flying.