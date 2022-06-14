Lockdown lifted at Lackland Air Force Base after reports of gunshots nearby

South Patrol Officers are investigating a “shots fired” call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 14, 2022

11:34 a.m. All Clear, All Clear. Locked down areas on JBSA-Lackland will reopen and gates will return to standard operations. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio gave an all-clear after having been on lockdown for about an hour after reports of "shots fired" off-base, just outside the grounds' gate.San Antonio police said they responded at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of gunshots off Medina Base Road.At about 10:54 a.m., officials tweeted they were on lockdown but there was no threat to anyone residing on the base.Several facilities had been shut down to allow security forces to complete operations.In an update at 11:09 a.m., a gate still remained closed, as officials were "continuing to work with SAPD to ensure a safe environment.""In times like these, with the events that have happened recently, we want to take these type of situations very seriously," Cmdr. Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers said, alluding to the multiple mass deadly shootings across the U.S.In a briefing, Driggers said the base was given an all-clear at 11:34 a.m.It was unknown if anyone was taken into custody."We take the safety and security of everyone on our base, and in the local community, very seriously," Driggers said.