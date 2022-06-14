shots fired

Lockdown lifted at Lackland Air Force Base after reports of gunshots nearby

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio gave an all-clear after having been on lockdown for about an hour after reports of "shots fired" off-base, just outside the grounds' gate.

San Antonio police said they responded at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of gunshots off Medina Base Road.

At about 10:54 a.m., officials tweeted they were on lockdown but there was no threat to anyone residing on the base.

Several facilities had been shut down to allow security forces to complete operations.

In an update at 11:09 a.m., a gate still remained closed, as officials were "continuing to work with SAPD to ensure a safe environment."

"In times like these, with the events that have happened recently, we want to take these type of situations very seriously," Cmdr. Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers said, alluding to the multiple mass deadly shootings across the U.S.



In a briefing, Driggers said the base was given an all-clear at 11:34 a.m.



It was unknown if anyone was taken into custody.

"We take the safety and security of everyone on our base, and in the local community, very seriously," Driggers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniosafetyshots firedactive shooterinvestigationair force
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
3 boys were sitting on curb when gunman ran by and shot them, HPD says
Gunfire erupts in neighborhood near unauthorized Airbnb party
Waiting for keys: Uvalde CISD police chief breaks silence on shooting
Suspected drunk driver shot at by Harris Co. deputy after short chase
TOP STORIES
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in NW Houston, police say
Texas congressman pitches $100M spending for mental health programs
3 boys were sitting on curb when gunman ran by and shot them, HPD says
Show More
Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award
Woman riding in car killed by shooter in black SUV, HPD says
Lizzo changes words in new song 'Grrrls' to replace ableist slur
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
More TOP STORIES News