Support for victims of Astroworld tragedy pours in

The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest.

Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy.

Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) November 6, 2021

The tragic deaths and injuries that occurred during the Astroworld Festival are heartbreaking.



Our thoughts are with all who have been effected by this incredible loss, including the families and friends of the victims. — University of Houston (@UHouston) November 6, 2021

As a father of five, I am heartbroken for the parents who lost a child in last night’s incident at Astroworld Festival. This was an awful and horrific event. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of the victims. — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) November 6, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thoughts and kind words have poured in over social media as the nation's attention has turned to Houston and the eight people killed in Friday night's Astroworld tragedy.Comments from notable public officials offered thoughts and prayers as questions lingered about how so many people could be injured at a music festival.Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the tragic incident:Scenes from earlier in the day showed chaos at the gates to the event as hundreds of people swarmed, ran through and around security checkpoints.Social media was filled with videos from the event showing heartbreaking and terrifying scenes of concert-goers on the ground, unresponsive, as medics tried to work with them. In some, people tried begging for help from others to no avail while the concert blared in the background.