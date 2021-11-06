Support for victims of Astroworld tragedy pours in

By
UNCUT: Astroworld Festival attendees trampled during mad rush to get in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thoughts and kind words have poured in over social media as the nation's attention has turned to Houston and the eight people killed in Friday night's Astroworld tragedy.



Comments from notable public officials offered thoughts and prayers as questions lingered about how so many people could be injured at a music festival.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the tragic incident:

"What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy."




Scenes from earlier in the day showed chaos at the gates to the event as hundreds of people swarmed, ran through and around security checkpoints.

Attendees waiting to get into the event overtook security and jumped over barricades and each other as the crowd pushed its way into the music festival.



In an Instagram post, event organizers posted "our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival."

Social media was filled with videos from the event showing heartbreaking and terrifying scenes of concert-goers on the ground, unresponsive, as medics tried to work with them. In some, people tried begging for help from others to no avail while the concert blared in the background.

Chief Sam Pena said that in his 27 years of working in Houston, he has never experienced this type of mass casualty. Press play to watch the full interview with Good Morning America.



Rapper Travis Scott first debuted "Astroworld Fest" in 2018.
