Support for victims of Astroworld tragedy pours in

The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest.— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) November 6, 2021
Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy.
Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist.
Comments from notable public officials offered thoughts and prayers as questions lingered about how so many people could be injured at a music festival.
Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the tragic incident:
"What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy."
The tragic deaths and injuries that occurred during the Astroworld Festival are heartbreaking.— University of Houston (@UHouston) November 6, 2021
Our thoughts are with all who have been effected by this incredible loss, including the families and friends of the victims.
As a father of five, I am heartbroken for the parents who lost a child in last night’s incident at Astroworld Festival. This was an awful and horrific event. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of the victims.— Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) November 6, 2021
Scenes from earlier in the day showed chaos at the gates to the event as hundreds of people swarmed, ran through and around security checkpoints.
In an Instagram post, event organizers posted "our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival."
Social media was filled with videos from the event showing heartbreaking and terrifying scenes of concert-goers on the ground, unresponsive, as medics tried to work with them. In some, people tried begging for help from others to no avail while the concert blared in the background.
Rapper Travis Scott first debuted "Astroworld Fest" in 2018.