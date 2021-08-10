Suspect arrested in shooting that hurt innocent man outside NW Harris County Kroger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a shooting during a domestic dispute wounded an innocent driver outside a Kroger in northwest Harris County.The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Kroger in the 9100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway and West Road.According to documents, Kendrick Green has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.Police responded to the scene where they found the victim inside a car in the parking lot. Documents state the victim's car had about seven bullet holes on the driver's side.It appears someone fired a gun during a fight nearby, authorities said. At the time, investigators said the bullet pierced the man's vehicle, critically injuring him.He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was reportedly in critical condition but was stable.A witness at the scene told police that a Black man and a Black woman were arguing and the woman then went into the store. The witness added the suspect then started yelling at the victim as he was leaving the store.The suspect then tried to ram his vehicle into the victim's car. It was then that the suspect pulled alongside the victim's car, reached for something and then fired about five gunshots, documents state.The woman Green was seen arguing with identified him as the suspect, according to records. She told police she had been at a family gathering with Green when she told him she was ready to go home. The woman said Green wanted to take her back to his place instead of taking her home. At some point, Green pulled out a gun, according to the woman.Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped out of his car and walked into the grocery store and hid in the women's restroom before the shooting incident took place.Green was arrested and charged and is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.