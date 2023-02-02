From Bowie to Britney: Icons steal the show in star-studded weekend events

From Bowie to Beyonce and Britney: Icons steal the show in star-studded weekend events. Hit play for what to know.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend gets jazzed up with the Broadway smash Chicago - starring a familiar Houston face - while Cirque du Soleil dazzles under the big top. Yet another cirque makes a splash with performances in 35,000 gallons of water.

A star-studded art show opens with iconic images of pop culture's biggest names, while a globally renowned troupe from Harlem dances into town. And is there anything better than ice cream for breakfast? (Read on.)

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, February 2

Holocaust Museum of Houston presents "The Life and Art of Alice Lok Cahana" opening reception

Artist and Holocaust survivor Alice Lok Cahana made a vow as she faced the horrors of Auschwitz, and later, the Bergen-Belsen camp - if she survived, she would not hate those who imprisoned her and those who murdered her family. Holocaust Museum Houston will celebrate Cahana (who died in 2017), not only as an artist, but as a devoted friend, loving mother and resilient survivor. Through Sunday, April 9. 6 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil presents Kooza

A return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, this traditional circus homage combines acrobatic performances and the art of clowning while exploring fear, identity, recognition, and power. The Innocent's journey brings him into contact with comic characters from an electrifying world full of surprises, thrills, audacity, and total involvement. Through Sunday, March 5. 7:30 p.m. (Noon, 3:30 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 & 4 p.m. Sunday).

Cirque Italia presents Water Circus

Cirque Italia presents their new show, featuring a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water over which performers make dazzling moves, thrilling the audience with every feat. Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012. This year will be no exception as they take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate's booty. The event will be located in a tent in the parking lot of Houston Premium Outlets. 7:30 p.m. (1:30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 & 4:30 p.m. Sunday).

To see the full list of events, including what to know about performances from Dance Theatre of Harlem, Chicago musical, Jeni's Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and the star-studded "ICONS KLINKO" art show, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.