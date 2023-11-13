Student hit by car outside of Humble ISD's Kingwood High School, constable says

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A student was struck by a driver in a crash outside of Humble ISD's Kingwood High School on Monday morning, officials said.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office responded to the crash in the 2700 block of Kingwood Drive.

In a post on social media, Constable Mark Herman said a Kingwood High school student was struck by a driver.

The student's condition was unknown. It's also unclear what exactly led up to the crash.

Houston Fire Department and Humble ISD police also responded to the scene.

