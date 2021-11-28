Man granted $1M bond after fatally shooting neighbor who tried to break up fight

Shooting/Homicide: 2700 Bens Branch. Male shot deceased. Suspect in custody. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with murder for shooting and killing a neighbor who was trying to break up a fight between the man and his roommate at an apartment complex in the Kingwood area was granted bond.Tyler Binette, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Patrick Gene Tobias at the Cortland Town Center apartments in the 2700 block of Bens Branch.On Sunday, a judge set Binette's bond at $1 million.Binette is not allowed to have contact with the victim's family, court records say. His bond conditions also require Binette to wear an ankle monitor and remain under house arrest. He is not allowed to consume alcohol, drugs or have any weapons.According to documents, Binette has a prior charge from March of 2020 for burglary of a vehicle.Logan Goldsmith, Binette's roommate, told ABC13 that he was in the apartment when the shooting happened and was one of the people questioned by police.Goldsmith says he and Binette got into an argument when Tobias, who lived in unit below, came upstairs to talk to them.That's when things soon got out of hand."It was an argument between me and him. The neighbor got in the middle between me and my roommate. And then, an altercation occurred. He tried to punch my roommate, and my roommate dodged it, and when he dodged it, he picked up the gun and shot him in the neck," Goldsmith described.According to Goldsmith, Tobias was a US Navy veteran and a father."He took his life. I saw his soul leave his body. I don't know how else to explain it," said Goldsmith of the victim's shooting. "He is a US Navy veteran and has a 15-year-old daughter who's fatherless right now. It's pretty hard for me."