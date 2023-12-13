DA Kim Ogg reprimanded by Harris County Democratic Party in late-night meeting

Democrats passed the resolution in a 129-61 vote on Tuesday calling for her admonishment.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no secret Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has been at odds with her own party. On Tuesday night, the Democratic Party made it known it doesn't support her.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Democrats passed a resolution calling for her admonishment in a 129-61 vote.

Precinct chairs are accusing Ogg of failing to represent the values of the Democratic Party. Some even said she sides with Republicans.

Ogg, who was present during Tuesday's vote, went on social media to thank her supporters, calling for them to keep the party unified, support the neutrality policy, and fight for the equal treatment of all Democratic primary candidates.

The resolution, first introduced in October, does not limit her legal powers and comes just months before she faces one of her former top deputies, Sean Teare, in the March primary.

