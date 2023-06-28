Harris Co. District Attorney Ogg on challenger Sean Teare: 'I have some concerns about his judgment'

In an interview only on ABC13, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg gave her thoughts on charges against Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Teare, who worked as a chief prosecutor in Ogg's office, stands between the district attorney and her third term.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is running for a third term as the county's top prosecutor.

She is facing opposition from one of her former employees, who announced his run for the office on ABC13 last month.

But Ogg said she has unfinished business, and as much as she talks about her team's accomplishment's during her first two terms, there is work to do.

"Having consistency in policy, in messaging, and in practice is what you want from a district's attorney," Ogg told ABC13. "Controversy's just gonna come with the job."

Ogg won election in 2016. She immediately began work on reforming a system she says unfairly punished the mentally ill and those arrested for non-violent, misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

"We have handled the lower end of the criminal justice system - the nonviolent, the addicts, the human-trafficked individuals, the drug addicts," she said. "We've handled them differently and in a smarter way. And we're seeing really positive results"

The numbers of total backlogged cases is trending downward, but 13 Investigates found that the number of pending felony cases in Harris County has gone up since Ogg took office, which was before Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic did a number on the system.

According to the Texas Office of Court Administration, there were 18,116 active felony cases in January 2017. At the end of May this year, there were more than 35,000, according to the county.

Ogg said her office is underfunded and her team overworked. She says she needs another $15 million to add prosecutors and lessen that backlog.

"That's what I pitched in 2019," she said. "Shoot, (Harris County commissioners) have spent that on trees and beautification and tearing down buildings. So, what's most important about criminal justice to understand is that it takes people to help people."

She has repeatedly gone to Harris County Commissioners Court asking for more funds and requesting additional resources from County Judge Lina Hidalgo. It is fair to say the two don't see eye to eye.

