Democratic chairs formally condemn Harris County DA Kim Ogg's actions against her own party

Harris County Democratic leaders formally condemned district attorney Kim Ogg's actions against her own party after allegations of abuse of power.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's feud with fellow Democratic leaders in the Houston area escalated on Monday.

More than 60 Democratic precinct chairs out of 549 in Harris County have signed on to a proposed resolution formally condemning Ogg's actions against her own party, saying the DA has abused her power and created a culture of fear in the halls of Harris County government.

This comes amidst years-long opposition between Ogg and Harris County Commissioner's court, whom Ogg has accused of "defunding her office," which played out most publicly with fellow Democrat, County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Ogg's office last year brought indictments against three Hidalgo staffers related to bidding over a COVID-19 vaccine contract. Hidalgo called it a political vendetta, Ogg countered she was doing her job. The Houston Chronicle has since reported that Ogg's office launched four separate criminal investigations against members of her own party.

The resolution formally proposed Monday states, in part: "Kim Ogg also abused the power of her position as the top law enforcement official in the county to bully and intimidate elected officials, judges, and public servants she disagrees with by threatening them with criminal prosecution, draining their bank accounts, damaging their reputations, and intentionally creating a paralyzing culture of fear across local government."

Ogg's campaign spokesman, Michael Kolenc, responded to the resolution in a statement, saying, "In a role where everyone must be treated equally under the law in every circumstance, political attacks on elected prosecutors are to be expected and are the new norm nationwide."

The Harris County Democratic Party could vote on the proposed censure at the party's upcoming executive committee meeting on Nov. 14. It would not have any material consequences for Ogg, but it's an intended symbolic blow in a feud playing out in the public eye.

