Children find mother shot to death in garage of Splendora home, deputies say

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies in Montgomery County are investigating after they say a man and his children showed up at his ex-wife's house and found her dead inside the garage.

The gruesome discovery was made around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 25500 block of White Oak Lane in Splendora.

Deputies said the man arrived at his ex-wife's house to drop off their 8- and 12-year-old children when they found her in the garage. That's when he called 911.

Deputies said the woman, who was identified as 41-year-old Holly Vines, had been shot to death.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident and trying to piece together what happened.

They have not identified a suspect.
