Kidde Fire Safety company donates CO detectors to 500 families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians always step-up for our neighbors in need.Whether it's individuals, small businesses, or large companies, Houston residents can always count on the generosity of complete strangers during difficult times. There was proof of that again on Saturday in southeast Houston.Among the many giveaways to help our hurting communities, this one not only helped with immediate needs for hundreds of families, but it also offered a way for them to stay safe in their homes.In partnership with the City of Houston, the Houston Fire Department, and ABC13, Kidde Fire Safety donated 500 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents.Volunteers from all over the community showed up to help pass out food, water, pet food, PPE and the detectors."We're doing all these wonderful things to pull the community together to get through this period," said volunteer Gilbert Garcia.Several people in the Houston area died from fires or carbon monoxide poisoning nearly two weeks ago from simply trying to heat their homes in the extreme cold.Kidde became aware of the situation and made the donation.In addition to the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, volunteers and community leaders also reminded guests about vaccine availability and passed out $25 H-E-B gift cards."We're really blessed with so many volunteers out here," said Houston Community College Chancellor Cesar Maldonado. "Everyone is willing to help. Everyone wants to help."Around 500 families were able to receive the new device as they work to recover from devastation brought by the storm.