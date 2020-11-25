Former Alief Taylor HS football player Khambrail Winters shot to death in San Marcos

According to San Marcos police, 20-year-old Khambrail Winters died Tuesday night after gunshots were reported at an apartment complex. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said an initial investigation showed Winters, another man identified as Michael Ifeanacho and a woman planned to purchase marijuana at the complex.
The woman, Enalisa Blackman, met two other people to purchase a couple ounces of marijuana when the shooting happened, police said.
Winters died at the scene.
Officers arrested Ifeanacho and Blackman, who were charged with capital murder. Police, though, did not disclose specifically the reason they were charged.
Police are still searching for the other two people involved in the case. Detectives also are looking for surveillance video footage, noting the complex's cameras were not operational at the time.
Who was Khambrail Winters?
Winters attended Texas State University in San Marcos at the time of his death. He was a member of the school's football team and a sophomore defensive back.
According to the team's website, Winters attended Alief Taylor High School, where he also played football and ran track.
Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital issued a statement in the wake of Winters' death:
Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters. I met with players this morning to share this the news about Khambrail. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail's family and loved ones.
Khambrail's death is part of an ongoing San Marcos Police Department investigation into an incident that occurred off-campus last night.
We are waiting for more details to be released before we can comment further. The coaches and I are meeting with the team to discuss how we will proceed for the rest of the week.
Alief Taylor's football team tweeted out a tribute to its fallen alum.
"The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember (his) extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart, and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP," the team tweeted.
The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember is extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart, and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZnOiFePxs0— Alief Taylor Football (@AliefTaylor_FB) November 25, 2020
SEE ALSO: Former UH and Spring HS football player identified as Midtown murder victim
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.