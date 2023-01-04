Inmate who was in process of bonding out was found unresponsive in Harris County jail, officials say

A 31-year-old man was in the process of bonding out of jail when he was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was arrested for trespassing and was in the process of being released from Harris County Jail died at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Authorities are investigating the death of 31-year-old Jacoby Pillow, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Pillow was arrested the night of Jan. 1 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

According to records, Pillow was given a $100 bond. He was in the process of being released on Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. when he reportedly assaulted a detention officer, which resulted in an additional charge that was accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Jail staff used force to restrain Pillow in an effort to regain control, according to a release from the sheriff's office. He was evaluated and cleared to return to a cell.

At about 8:07 a.m., a jail employee was making rounds when he saw Pillow unresponsive in his cell.

Medical staff tried to revive Pillow and called for an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the Houston Police Department, while an internal sheriff's office investigation is being run to determine whether all departmental policies and procedures were followed.

