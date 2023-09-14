Judge sets $30K bond for passenger charged in carjacking night before deadly chase crash

The 21-year-old appeared in court sitting in a wheelchair, still recovering from his injuries. Records say he threatened to kill a woman and took her car the night before a chase ended in a deadly crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of being a passenger inside a stolen car that crashed and killed the mother of a Houston police sergeant appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Kerrick Chancellor Bettie, 21, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in a carjacking the night before the deadly crash. A judge set his bond at $30,000.

Bettie appeared in court sitting in a wheelchair. It appears he is still recovering from the injuries he sustained in last week's crash.

The defense said Bettie is from Dallas and has only been in Houston for about a month.

On Sept. 6, Bettie and 18-year-old Trenton Bevel carjacked a woman near Hobby Airport and spent the next several hours driving her Dodge sportscar around the city, according to Houston police.

Bettie rear-ended the woman's vehicle and pointed a gun at her when she got out to look at the damage, threatening to kill her before taking off with her car, according to court records.

The woman managed to locate her car the next day thanks to a tracking device. She alerted HPD, who spotted the car and initiated a pursuit.

The suspects took off and officers said they lost sight of them, and ultimately decided the chase was too dangerous, so they pulled back.

Moments later, the suspects crashed into several cars waiting at a traffic light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet Street.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video from two nearby businesses that showed HPD patrol units following the vehicle at a distance shortly before the wreck.

Inside one of those cars was 75-year-old Gloria Collins, the mother of an HPD sergeant. She was killed in the crash. Two other innocent bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bettie and Bevel were also transported to the hospital and charged for their roles in the carjacking and crash.

ABC13 spoke with a neighbor of the victim who said she is heartbroken over the loss of Collins and wants justice served.

"They need to be punished, and they need to be punished severely because that lady was innocent. She had nothing to do with any of that," the neighbor said.

Bevel, the alleged driver in the crash, is charged with murder. The 18-year-old appeared in court earlier this week, where a judge set his bond at $500,000. He's scheduled to appear again next week.

Bettie is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

