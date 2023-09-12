$500K bond set for 18-year-old accused of causing crash that killed woman while fleeing from police

Trenton Bevel, 18, has been identified as the suspected driver in a crash involving a stolen vehicle. A 75-year-old woman died as a result.

Court records show the victim was identified as Gloria Collins, who is reportedly the mother of an HPD sergeant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $500,000 bond has been set for an 18-year-old murder suspect who allegedly crashed into an innocent woman while fleeing from police last week.

The video above is from the previous report: Murder charge filed against 18-year-old suspected of causing crash that killed 75-year-old woman

Trenton Bevel is charged in the murder of a 75-year-old woman, who authorities said was the mother of a Houston police sergeant. Court records identified her as Gloria Collins.

Police said it all started with a violent carjacking last Wednesday, Sept. 6, the day before the deadly incident.

It was at about 8 p.m. when two suspects robbed a woman of her Dodge sportscar. Cathleen Hill told ABC13 she was the one who was carjacked near Hobby Airport.

The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 7, the woman alerted police about her stolen vehicle's latest whereabouts using a tracking system she had with her dealership.

Once police spotted her vehicle that morning, they initiated a pursuit but quickly lost sight of the suspects, ultimately deciding it was too dangerous and pulling back.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chief Finner wants harsher penalties after HPD officer's mom killed by fleeing carjackers

The suspects reportedly crashed into other vehicles stopped at the light at the Martin Luther King and Van Fleet intersection. Collins was in one of the stopped vehicles and was killed, and two others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were also transported to the hospital, with injuries said to be non-life threatening.

Bevel appears to be in custody but did not appear in court on Monday because he is still hospitalized.

The other person suspected of riding in the stolen vehicle has not yet been identified or charged.

Bevel's next court date is this Friday, Sept. 15.