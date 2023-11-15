There were reportedly multiple bullet holes in a car and the front door of the home. Deputies said they found shell casings inside and outside. Three people were apprehended for questioning.

Suspected shooter in custody after man found dead outside home in Humble neighborhood, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected shooter was taken into custody after a man was killed in the middle of a street in an Humble-area subdivision overnight.

Several residents in the Kenswood Trace subdivision called 911 after hearing gunfire shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Atwood Hills Lane.

When Harris County Pct. 4 deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead outside a house.

Three people -- two men and a woman -- were taken into custody.

In a post on social media, Constable Mark Herman said the suspected shooter was among those apprehended. Investigators believe the shooter is a resident at the home, though deputies initially said there may have been more than one shooter.

Investigators said the victim, his brother, and a woman arrived at the house on Tuesday night and got into some kind of altercation with the people who live there.

There were reportedly multiple bullet holes in the car the victim arrived in and the front door of the home. Deputies said they found shell casings inside and outside.

Deputies were still working to determine who exactly lives at the house and what their relationship is with the victim.

"It does appear there may be some children that live there, and there is a car seat in the vehicle, but we have no children on the scene." Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

It's unclear if anyone has been charged.

Deputies said the home where the shooting happened has a Ring doorbell camera. They're hopeful neighbors in the area also have video.

