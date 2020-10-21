Houston's favorite delicatessen permanently shutters West U location

The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have prompted another local restaurant to close a once successful location. Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant has permanently closed its store near West University Place, chef-owner Ziggy Gruber tells CultureMap.
The second location of the popular establishment opened in 2016. Its original location on Post Oak Boulevard remains open.
"Before COVID, the store was doing well," Gruber says. "With COVID, we couldn't do it. It was a business decision."
