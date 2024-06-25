Texas coasts to No. 1 on new list of best states for summer road trips

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is already at the top of the list when it comes to the best summer travel destinations, but the expansive Lone Star State is leading the rest of the nation as the No. 1 state for summer road trips in 2024.

Texas' superior traveling potential was recognized in WalletHub's annual list of the best and worst states for summer road trips, which ranked all 50 states based on their road trip costs, safety, and activities. Over 32 metrics were considered for the study, including each state's average gas prices, road quality, and variety of attractions.

The top states are the ones that have plenty of fun things to do at relatively low costs, and provide "the best driving experience," according to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. Texas was also No. 1 in 2023.

