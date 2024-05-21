The Galleria owner plans first multi-million dollar upgrades in 7 years

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's iconic The Galleria, the largest shopping mall in Texas, will be getting a multi-million-dollar aesthetic renovation thanks to Simon Property Group, the development's owner that operates malls around the world.

The video above is from a 2018 report.

"The Galleria is an iconic Houston institution and an international destination that has drawn the world's most discerning shoppers for decades," Mark Silvestri, President of Development at Simon, said. "Simon is investing in The Galleria once again to ensure the center continues to raise the bar and set the industry standard for premier centers across the world. These modern improvements and fresh facades will further elevate the experience for our discerning patrons and complement the world's most sought-after brands that call The Galleria home."

A major portion of the changes will literally be a facelift. In keeping with the Galleria's luxurious reputation, the northward and eastward facing valet entrances from Nordstrom all along Westheimer will be getting a tasteful upgrade. These include modernized entrances, recessed LED lighting, and ceiling enhancements. The new look is sure to add some extra pizzazz along the city's foremost shopping street.

