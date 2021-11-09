Kendrick Johnson gets life sentence for murder of Lamar HS student: 'He killed for sport'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4684173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Delindsey Dwayne Mack was killed Tuesday near Lamar High School in a shooting that also injured a female student.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man convicted in the murder of a Lamar High School student has been sentenced to life in prison.After a week of trial, on Monday, Nov. 8, Kendrick Johnson was given a life sentence after he was found guilty for his involvement in the shooting death of Delindsey Mack."Johnson participated in at least seven murders. It is hard to believe somebody this young could be this vicious, but the evidence showed he loved to kill, and our streets and social media were his playground," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said of Johnson's sentencing. "He seemed to be striving for celebrity status in the gang world by killing as many people as possible."Two other people have also been charged in connection with Mack's death, including a former classmate, accused of faking a relationship with Mack to help Johnson arrange the murder.The deadly shooting happened just a few feet away from Lamar High School on Nov. 13, 2018.Mack was reportedly walking to meet up with his uncle to get a ride home. That's when he was ambushed by two people who police say pulled up in a car, jumped out, and fired shots at the teen.As Mack was on the ground dying, one of the suspects allegedly stood over him and continued shooting.Mack's slaying was a result of a war between two gangs, according to the district attorney's office. After the shooting, Mack's parents said they found out their son had described himself as a gang member on social media, which they believe led him to be targeted.According to a release from the district attorney's office, Mack was actually known by many to be an outstanding football player, and had recently transferred from Yates High School to escape gang violence.During the trial, evidence showed that Johnson staked out the funeral of rivals he killed as a way to look for more targets."Johnson is the most dangerous gang member I've ever prosecuted. He killed for sport and earned every year of his life sentence," said Assistant District Attorney Sarah Seely shortly after the jury had completed its work.Johnson was tried as the shooter and the mastermind behind the murder. The accused getaway driver, 18-year-old Dav'on Thomas, and Keona Mouton will have separate trials.The second shooter involved has yet to be detained. Anyone with information is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).