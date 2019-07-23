Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed's family sues shipping company over deadly boating accident

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Chris Reed, the late Kemah Police Chief who drowned in Galveston Bay, is now suing a shipping company for wrongful death.

Reed died last month when he was knocked off his fishing boat near the Texas City Dike.

RELATED: Body of missing Kemah PD Chief Chris Reed found near Texas City Dike

His widow claims the boat hit a wake from a container ship that was almost a thousand feet long.

Jana Reed says she threw her husband a rope, but he yelled he couldn't get his arms up and was then hit by another wake off the ship.

Seconds later, Jana only saw his shoes floating on the water's surface.

Crews found Reed's body two days later.

Chris' family is claiming negligence and wrongful death under Texas law.

The lawsuit claims that the container ship had a duty to try and prevent wake damage and was also traveling at excessive speed, among other reasoning.

The Reed family issued the following statement:

"In light of the pending litigation, at this time the Reeds are asking the media to respect their privacy during this difficult time and will not be giving any in-person interviews.

After reviewing the facts leading up to Chris' untimely death, it is apparent that the Maersk vessel was underway at an unsafe speed and that ultimately caused this tragedy. Throughout his life, Chris stood for accountability and justice. Those priorities remain with his family as we proceed forward in this difficult process."

The shipping company has not commented on the suit.

SEE ALSO:
Community honors life and legacy of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed
'We have to pray together': Public invited to memorial service honoring Kemah PD Chief Chris Reed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kemahleague citydrowninglawsuitwake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News