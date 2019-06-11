'We have to pray together': Public invited to memorial service honoring Kemah PD Chief Chris Reed

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Kemah Police Department will hold a public memorial service for Chief Chris Reed Friday following his tragic death.The service will be held at Clear Creek Community Church, located at 999 FM 270 (Egret Bay), at 10 a.m.The community has honored Reed in many ways, including hanging blue ribbons on every oak tree lining FM 518 headed toward Kemah.Throughout the town, homes and businesses also have blue ribbons hanging in his memory and flags flying at half staff.Clear Creek ISD school board members met for a meeting Monday, leaving flowers at Reed's usual seat.Reed was a former Army paratrooper, an MMA fighter who donated all of his winnings to children, and a man who Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Dr.Greg Smith said set the standard for their community."What we need to do is be able to celebrate Chris' life and help his family as much as we possibly can," said Dr. Smith. "We have to hang together, we have to pray together, lock arms together, because that's what Chris would want."The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Sunday morning that Reed's body was discovered near the location he was last seen, just one and a half miles from the Texas City Dike.The search for Reed began Friday when the Coast Guard said they were notified by Texas City police of a man in the water who needed help.According to the Coast Guard, the fishing boat Reed and his wife were on hit a big wake from a passing vessel which sent him overboard.