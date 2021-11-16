Car of 44-year-old found shot to death outside his NE Houston home is missing, HPD says

A neighbor found Kelton Sam unresponsive outside his home in the 4010 block of Reid Street around 5 a.m. Monday.
According to Houston police, Sam had multiple gunshot wounds.
An investigation revealed that Sam's front door had been kicked in, and his vehicle, a tan 2005 Lexus RX with Texas license plates KHP-5059, was stolen from the scene.
Police did not release a suspect description.
Anyone with information about the missing vehicle or shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.