Car of 44-year-old found shot to death outside his NE Houston home is missing, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 44-year-old man's car is missing after he was found dead on the sidewalk outside his home Monday morning.A neighbor found Kelton Sam unresponsive outside his home in the 4010 block of Reid Street around 5 a.m. Monday.According to Houston police, Sam had multiple gunshot wounds.An investigation revealed that Sam's front door had been kicked in, and his vehicle, a tan 2005 Lexus RX with Texas license plates KHP-5059, was stolen from the scene.Police did not release a suspect description.Anyone with information about the missing vehicle or shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.