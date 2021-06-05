armed robbery

Katy Mills Mall jewelry store worker shoots at robbers, police say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men tried to rob a jewelry store inside Katy Mills Mall on Friday.

It happened around 7 p.m., according to police.

The Katy Police Department told Eyewitness News two men wearing masks went inside and used a nail gun to break the glass cases. That's when they started loading up duffle bags with rings, bracelets and other jewelry.

Police say a store employee pulled out a gun while the suspects were reloading the nail gun and fired several shots.

Investigators say the men dropped most of the jewelry and ran off. Katy police are currently reviewing surveillance video.

Meanwhile, ABC13 spoke with a shopper who said she initially thought the entire thing was a joke.

She told us people immediately started running out of the mall.

A description of the men has not been released.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
