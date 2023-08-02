Marquice Dale, 19, and Jeremiah Gamez, 18, were allegedly caught stealing from mailboxes on Provincial Boulevard in Katy, deputies say.

Suspects caught red-handed while sifting through community mailbox in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 5 deputies say two men were arrested after being caught in the act, sorting through a community mailbox in Katy.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Marquice Dale and 18-year-old Jeremiah Gamez were taken into custody and charged with mail theft and evading arrest.

Dale is also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. Authorities say federal mail theft charges could be filed as well.

Dale and Gamez are accused of burglarizing a neighborhood cluster mailbox in the 21300 block of Provincial Boulevard.

Deputies said they were watching the area, after several mail burglaries were reported, when they spotted Dale and Gamez with their "hands in the mailboxes."

They allegedly tried to run but were arrested after a brief chase. Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's Strategic Response Unit say the two men had several trash bags of stolen mail, illegal drugs, and a gun.

The stolen mail was turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspector for further investigation, according to the constable's office.