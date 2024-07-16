5 suspects detained for stealing generator used to power railroad safety crossing, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were busted for allegedly stealing a generator used to power a railroad safety crossing in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened early on Sunday at a crossing on Hirsch near Tidwell.

HPD released photos of the arrest on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The five suspects have not been identified, and it's unclear whether charges have been filed against them.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.