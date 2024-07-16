WATCH LIVE

5 suspects detained for stealing generator used to power railroad safety crossing, HPD says

Tuesday, July 16, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were busted for allegedly stealing a generator used to power a railroad safety crossing in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened early on Sunday at a crossing on Hirsch near Tidwell.

HPD released photos of the arrest on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The five suspects have not been identified, and it's unclear whether charges have been filed against them.

