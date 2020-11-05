Katy ISD school with 17 active student cases temporarily closes

Katy ISD sent a notice to parents this week saying the move is due to a recent increase in cases and would reopen on Tuesday.
During the closure, in-person students will be provided "Intermittent School to Home" virtual learning.
According to Katy ISD's COVID-19 dashboard, the school reported 17 active student cases among the 814 enrolled and 5 active staff cases.
The elementary school's temporary closure comes a week after Seven Lakes High School closed to in-person learning. Seven Lakes re-opened on Nov. 4.
Despite more than 40 cases, Seven Lakes originally chose against closing due, in part, to district protocol calling for closures when 10% of the campus population is infected. The current cases amount to about 2%.
In all, Katy ISD has counted 230 active cases, as of Thursday, with 176 of them students.
