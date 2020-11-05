Katy ISD school with 17 active student cases temporarily closes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7368818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What are they worried about? ABC13's Steve Campion spoke with several drivers to hear their concerns and they're hoping the district does something fast.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nottingham Country Elementary, where at least 21 active coronavirus cases among staff and students were identified this week, closed to in-person learning Thursday.Katy ISD sent a notice to parents this week saying the move is due to a recent increase in cases and would reopen on Tuesday.During the closure, in-person students will be provided "Intermittent School to Home" virtual learning.According to Katy ISD's COVID-19 dashboard, the school reported 17 active student cases among the 814 enrolled and 5 active staff cases.The elementary school's temporary closure comes a week after Seven Lakes High School closed to in-person learning. Seven Lakes re-opened on Nov. 4.Despite more than 40 cases, Seven Lakes originally chose against closing due, in part, to district protocol calling for closures when 10% of the campus population is infected. The current cases amount to about 2%.In all, Katy ISD has counted 230 active cases, as of Thursday, with 176 of them students.