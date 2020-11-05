Coronavirus

Katy ISD school with 17 active student cases temporarily closes

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nottingham Country Elementary, where at least 21 active coronavirus cases among staff and students were identified this week, closed to in-person learning Thursday.

Katy ISD sent a notice to parents this week saying the move is due to a recent increase in cases and would reopen on Tuesday.

During the closure, in-person students will be provided "Intermittent School to Home" virtual learning.

According to Katy ISD's COVID-19 dashboard, the school reported 17 active student cases among the 814 enrolled and 5 active staff cases.

The elementary school's temporary closure comes a week after Seven Lakes High School closed to in-person learning. Seven Lakes re-opened on Nov. 4.

SEE ALSO: Katy ISD school with 43 active cases decides to temporarily close

Despite more than 40 cases, Seven Lakes originally chose against closing due, in part, to district protocol calling for closures when 10% of the campus population is infected. The current cases amount to about 2%.

In all, Katy ISD has counted 230 active cases, as of Thursday, with 176 of them students.

