Katy ISD expanding COVID-19 testing services to students

KATY, Texas --through a district partnership withKISD announced Oct. 19 it will expand its employee testing services to students enrolled in the district, according to a press release. The cost for a rapid test is $125 per student, and parents are asked to call 281-396-7808 in advance to schedule a testing appointment."Students will have a designated drop off area and a separate room for testing," said Lance Nauman, KISD Risk Management Department director, in the release.All students must present a valid student identification to get tested.The testing site is located at 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road and is open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.- noon on Saturday, according to the district.Parents may contact RediMD at 866-989-2873 with additional questions.