katy isd

Katy ISD bus drivers worried about cleaning products being used: 'It's a harsh strong chemical'

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some bus drivers with the Katy Independent School District said they're worried about safety.

They said the district is cleaning often in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, but their concern centers on the chemicals that are being used.

The drivers say they produce a strong odor which leaves some drivers with headaches.

READ MORE: Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

"It's a harsh, strong chemical," said bus driver Serena. "If you smell it, it burns."

The exact name of the chemicals was not immediately released.

READ ALSO: How to avoid poisonings from cleaners amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are on the rise.



ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for a statement regarding the drivers' concerns.

The district issued the following statement:

"Protecting the health and safety of Katy ISD's 10,000 employees and 84,000 students is our utmost priority as we continue to navigate challenges presented by COVID-19. Katy ISD's enhanced safety protocols include use of government-approved sanitizing products commonly used in hospitals, schools and other settings. These products are significantly diluted prior to application. Safety protocols are also continuously evaluated in an effort to remain current with state, local, TEA and UIL guidance on minimizing the spread of COVID-19. We have heard the questions that have been raised regarding cleaning practices and will continue to ensure our staff feel informed and comfortable in performing their duties, as well as make appropriate adjustments, or accommodations, where needed."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkatyhealthschoolschemicalscoronavirusschool busbus driverstudent safetykaty isdcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KATY ISD
Katy ISD now offering COVID-19 testing for students
Katy HS star Bronson McClelland withdraws from school
Taxpayers in Katy will start saving money soon
Beloved Katy ISD nurse dies after COVID-19 battle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wears handcuffs of HPD sergeant he's accused of killing
28-year-old victim in Sienna neighborhood shooting identified
Houston's virus positivity rate climbs from 5.6% to 6.5%
These are the changes coming to toll road customers
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
Cold front stalls out over Houston tonight
Texas immigrants look to 2020 election to help them stay in US
Show More
Conroe to get affordable housing community next year
U.S. stocks see severe drop Monday as COVID-19 cases surge
2 killed in Montgomery Co. plane crash have been identified
El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 300%
Join ABC13's laptop drive, help underserved students succeed
More TOP STORIES News