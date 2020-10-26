Katy ISD bus drivers worried about cleaning products being used: 'It's a harsh strong chemical'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6126680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are on the rise.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some bus drivers with the Katy Independent School District said they're worried about safety.They said the district is cleaning often in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, but their concern centers on the chemicals that are being used.The drivers say they produce a strong odor which leaves some drivers with headaches."It's a harsh, strong chemical," said bus driver Serena. "If you smell it, it burns."The exact name of the chemicals was not immediately released.ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for a statement regarding the drivers' concerns.The district issued the following statement: