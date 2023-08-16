"You are that spark for them. You start their love for music." Conley Grimet was a student in Katy ISD. Now, she'll have her own classroom in the school named after one of her beloved teachers.

Former Katy ISD student returns to district, leading music at school named after her beloved teacher

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday marks the first day of school for Katy ISD and about 6,900 teachers.

But for Bryant Elementary music specialist Conley Grimet, it's more of a homecoming.

She was a student at Katy Elementary, Katy Junior High and Katy High School. It's the latter where she says she took an interest in poultry judging. Her high school team, after all, won nationals in poultry judging.

Grimet even planned to study poultry science in college.

But once she made it to the Texas Allstate Choir, something changed her tune.

"I realized I have more inside of myself than I thought. And I think that's when I shifted to wanting to be a teacher because music has not always come easy for me. But I've had multiple teachers throughout elementary, junior high and high school that have made me into the person I am today," Grimet told ABC13.

One of those teachers is Felice Bryant.

Bryant taught Grimet when she was a 1st grader at Katy Elementary.

"I think in Conley's case, as far as I can see.... she has a passion. And I feel like teaching is a calling. And if you have that passion and that calling, then you're going to be successful," said Bryant, who answered the call in education early on.

Like Grimet, Bryant also planned to start out in a different area, as a high school Spanish teacher.

"It was like God just said, 'No, you need to go into elementary.' And I've never looked back. Not one time," she described.

Bryant and her husband, Robert, have served a combined 55 years as educators in Katy.

Their careers began in West Texas, with Robert, who goes by Bob, starting as band director in 1974 and Felice starting as a kindergarten teacher in 1976.

Bob became head band director at Katy High School in 1983 before moving into higher roles within the district, including Fine Arts Department Chair and Executive Director of Fine Arts.

Felice has had an equally accomplished career, being named Katy Elementary Teacher of the Year in 1997.

But the Bryants' work, and most important, love for teaching and students, hasn't slowed down.

They are namesakes of an elementary school that opened in Katy in 2017. The Bryants also regularly mentor in the district and stop to visit the school named after them, helping from the cafeteria to the classroom.

"We open up the ketchup packets or help them with their milk or whatever the case may be," Felice said. "We might just work with small groups in reading or math or even with fifth grade math games. It's just been the greatest joy."

Now it's Grimet's turn to bring the joy and the rhythm as she becomes the conductor of her class in a space that her family helped decorate. It's fitting because they know a thing or two about back-to-school prep.

Her grandparents taught in Royal ISD in Waller County. The Katy connections are just as strong: her mom is now the principal of Katy Elementary while her dad oversees health and physical education for the district.

"So I have two parents that are strong leaders and have set tones for me for education, as well as my grandparents," Grimet said. "It was really unique having my whole family come up and help me decorate my classroom and getting my grandmother's touch. She was putting up some of her old decorations in my classroom as well as my mom giving me advice on certain things."

"To have each of their hands in different parts of my room that I can see and know at any time when I'm having a hard day or struggling to get through. I know that I have my family supporting me and backing me in the district as well as the teachers here at Bryant," she continued.

Welcome back to school, Katy ISD! Bryant Elementary students, teachers and staff head back to class. Watch below.

Grimet was a student teacher at Bryant in the very classroom that she'll now call her own.

As one of two music specialists at the campus, Grimet will see about 500 students, meaning she'll be a big influence in some of their most important early developmental years.

Research commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2020 noted how making music, even if it's tapping or clapping, can develop fine and large motor skills. Even simple songs can build brain and body coordination.

"You are that spark for them. You start their love for music. I hope that from their time with me in kindergarten through fifth grade, they carry that love and appreciation for music with them," Grimet said.

Want to join the crew at Bryant Elementary? The campus is hiring for three special education teachers. You can apply online.

