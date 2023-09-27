Katy ISD revises language on controversial book policy as 'implied nudity' easy to misinterpret

Katy ISD is changing its policy over which books are allowed in school libraries, but some people are still speaking out against the policy in place.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Implied nudity: those are the two words Katy ISD has removed from the policy that decides which books are allowed in school libraries.

The board said while they still don't want all books on school shelves, they feel their original policy was overreaching, and books they consider harmless were coming out of schools. They hope the changed language will bring back some of the banned books.

The change was once again unanimous.

"The only change is to provide more specificity as to nudity, and we have deleted the term 'implied nudity,'" Katy ISD school board president Victor Perez said.

The board said "implied nudity" was easy to misinterpret and led to librarians removing children's books like "No David" and "Wacky Wednesday" by Dr. Seuss that show cartoon depictions of back sides.

"I don't blame the libraries for following the new policy the way it was written about the nudity and implied nudity, which led to some of our most beloved children's books to be removed," board member Dawn Champagne said.

Despite the change, parents, teachers, and libraries stepped up to speak out against the remaining policy.

"These books belong in the students' hands. Please stop this nonsense and do the right thing by allowing students to check out these new books," retired Katy ISD librarian Lynette Alladen said.

"Banning books implies some experiences are valued and worthy, and others are not. Banning books restricts information and undermines a primary function of public education, teaching students how to think for themselves," Katy ISD parent Sam Rich said.

No one attended this meeting to speak in favor of the policy, though supporters have been vocal in the past.

The revised policy prohibits depictions and descriptions of sexual acts and no depictions of frontal nudity.

