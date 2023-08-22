Community unsure of Katy ISD board meeting's discussing of "gender fluidity" on Monday evening

The Katy Independent School District is raising questions after the agenda item gender fluidity was discussed at a local board meeting on Monday.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Independent School District board discussed multiple issues, including an agenda item labeled "gender fluidity," at a meeting on Monday evening.

It is unknown what the agenda item entails, but multiple students and activists are already speaking out against any efforts to restrict LGBTQ+ groups on campuses.

This discussion comes as board members have also gotten much attention for their stances on books.

At the last board meeting, members voted that if any two of them take issue with a book, it will be automatically taken out of circulation and put up for a vote on removal.

Also, starting this year, parents and guardians will be notified anytime their child checks out a library book.

"You learn who you are, and you learn what you want to do in your life, and a lot of time those central conversations involve our gender and who we like and what things we want to be involved in," recent graduate Logan McLean said. "If the district can restrict that, that is a restriction on our first amendment and our ability to express ourselves."

Katy ISD's board also discussed various items during the board meeting, including campus police officers.

