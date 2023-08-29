Katy ISD school board decision looms in 'gender fluidity' policy

The Katy ISD board is voting on a controversial gender identity policy that had dozens of people fired up on both sides of this topic.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Independent School District school board is set to make a decision on a policy involving "gender identities" on Monday night.

Dozens of people fired up on both sides of this topic had their voices heard on Monday evening. Some said this potential policy will do more harm than good, while others commended the board for taking a proactive approach.

"As a queer student within the school district, I feel neither safe or protected by the policy. I feel targeted and attacked," Katy ISD junior Jarred Burton said.

The Katy ISD meeting started at 5 p.m. and didn't get past public comment until almost 9:30 p.m. More than 100 people signed up to speak, according to records from the district.

Most attendees who spoke at the meeting were against the policy.

"Think about the legal liability that you present without having a policy in place. The policy may not be 100% perfect, but it's something we can work toward. But we should have a policy in place. This is a public issue," community member Simon Lin said.

Sixteen of those who talked were in support. Once public comment concluded at 9:18 p.m., the board then went into a closed session as a decision on the policy loomed.

ABC13 first told you about this policy proposal last week when we requested to get our hands on what exactly was being discussed. On Tuesday, Eyewitness News received a copy of the draft that stated the policy would require safeguarding sex-specific spaces, like locker rooms and bathrooms.

District documents show the pronouns used for students will need to be consistent with the biological sex of a person unless the parent says a different pronoun can be used.

Even then, the policy states teachers do not have to honor that request.

The policy also mandates teachers whose students tell them they may be transgender or non-binary to report it to their parents.

Several psychologists were in attendance at the meeting, saying they believe the policy will be more harmful than good.

