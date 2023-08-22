Katy ISD board discusses gender fluidity policy and use of student pronouns

Katy ISD had the topic of gender fluidity on its agenda Monday, but it's not clear what exactly a proposed policy will mean for teachers and students.

ABC13 asked Katy ISD for a copy of the policy, but was told the district wouldn't share it because it was a draft.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD returned to classes last week, and already, there have been heated discussions about some changes.

Among them, the board is considering a new policy when it comes to students' gender identities.

The matter was on the agenda Monday night as "Discuss and consider Board approval of FFJ-Student Welfare: Parental Authority and Gender Fluidity Matters."

But what exactly the policy would state is unclear.

ABC13 asked Katy ISD's communications team for verbiage because they didn't publish it online with their agenda. However, the district responded "no," citing it was still a draft.

Still, based on the conversation in the room, Board President Victor Perez said that the policy was drafted with the focus of student safety in mind, adding that though there have been no major issues in the district, he wanted to provide a policy to give teachers guidance.

He explained that the idea behind it is to give parents full knowledge of what's going on with their child, providing an example that if a student is using a pronoun different from their biological sex, teachers can use that pronoun if a parent has signed off on it.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, gender fluid is when a person does not identify with a single fixed gender or has a fluid or unfixed gender identity.

Harvard Medical School explains that some people develop a gender identity early in childhood. Experts have said that those who express or identify their gender differently from their sex at birth are more likely to experience prejudice and discrimination, leading to mental and physical health challenges.

"Parents need to at all times have full knowledge of what's going on with their child and be able to determine what is best for the welfare of the child. This policy emphasizes communication and collaboration with parents, teachers and all district staff to jointly work together," Perez said on Monday night.

But board members still raised concerns.

Member Dawn Champagne brought up that the burden of the policy will fall on teachers. Another echoed that sentiment.

"To tell teachers through a policy that if a child comes to you and needs a sounding board or just needs a word of advice or says, 'I'm confused. Can you help me?' And now the teacher has to call the mom and tell them," said Rebecca Fox.

Meanwhile, others say the policy is needed to have standards within the district so everyone is treated with respect and provide an environment for all students to learn and grow.

Yet another board member expressed that some of what they discussed are policies already in place. When asked why the policy was needed now, Perez said, "We're protecting children."

"What are we protecting them from?" Fox asked.

Perez: "We're protecting children."

Fox: "From?"

Perez: "Well, for example. I don't want to get into the whole trans thing, but we're protecting them... using pronouns is a way of social transitioning children. We're protecting them from that. That's one way we're protecting them."

Another meeting is set for next Monday, but right now, it's unknown if this topic will be on the agenda again.

