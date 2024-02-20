Amazon employee was followed from work and gunned down in front of Katy home, family said

Vicline St. Hilaire is charged with murder for allegedly ambushing and shooting Christopher Boyd multiple times in November, authorities said.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been almost three months since Christopher Boyd was gunned down as he drove to his home in Katy. Police recently revealed the 30-year-old Amazon delivery driver was followed from work, and the suspect has been arrested and charged.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on social media that Vicline St. Hilaire had been arrested and charged in connection with the Nov. 26, 2023, shooting death of Boyd.

The shooting happened at about 6 a.m. in the 24000 block of Grand Harbor Drive. Gonzalez said Boyd was ambushed and shot multiple times while he was driving as he got home from work.

Deputies said Boyd fled the area, crashed into a gate, hit a tree, and ran to his apartment, waking up his wife and kids, who tried to save him but couldn't.

Following the announcement of the arrest, ABC13 spoke with Boyd's wife, Chelsea Morris-Boyd, who said this started over a petty parking lot fight.

"When he collapsed on the floor and took his last breath, it was just heartbreaking...his kids saw it," Morris-Boyd said.

She added that her husband was riddled with bullet holes when he came barreling into their Katy apartment.

"He immediately came in, and he was like, 'He shot me,'"Morris-Boyd recalled, who says the "He" her husband referred to was St. Hilaire.

Boyd and St. Hilaire worked together at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Richmond. Morris-Boyd said St. Hilaire nearly hit her husband's car after running a stop sign, ensuing the feud.

"From there, (St. Hilaire) was like trying to fight him in the restroom at work, and we were like, 'What are you trying to fight him for? He (doesn't) know you, and you don't know him," Morris-Boyd said.

After the parking lot incident, both men had a second run-in. A few weeks later, St. Hilaire followed Boyd home that November morning, according to Morris-Boyd.

"To the person who did this, you really took something - not just from me but from his kids," Morris-Boyd said, as she is now left alone to raise 6- and 8-year-old boys.

Investigators said they had been eyeing St. Hilaire from the beginning, and on Tuesday, they gathered enough evidence to arrest him during a traffic stop. During that, authorities also served a search warrant at St. Hilaire's home.

"I was just so happy, like so relieved. Because that was one of my biggest fears, him not getting caught or him not getting justice," Morris-Boyd said.

According to records, this isn't St. Hilaire's first crime. He was reportedly sentenced to 16 years in prison for an aggravated assault in Fort Bend County in 2008. Court records show he was paroled in 2019 and was arrested again for car theft and assault.

ABC13 also talked with Boyd's mother, Lequisha Abron, who lives in Dallas, and said St. Hilaire destroyed more than one life, and she can't believe her son is now a jar of ashes.

"There's no words that will make it any better besides that I miss my baby every single day, " Abron said.

