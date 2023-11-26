Man returning home from work shot in front of apartment complex entrance in W. Harris Co., HCSO says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a death that happened after a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Katy Fort Bend Road.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

It began around 6 a.m. at 24758 Grand Harbor Drive when numerous residents in the apartment reported hearing gunshots, officials said.

When Harris County deputies arrived, officials said they found a crashed car near the entrance.

Investigators determined a man was in his car when he was shot numerous times by an unknown suspect as he pulled into the entrance.

The family identified the victim as Christopher Boyd.

Deputies said Boyd fled the area, crashed into a gate, hit a tree, and ran inside his apartment.

"My daughter told me he came here; he came in, and he was bleeding. He fell to the floor, and he told her, "He shot me' he didn't use a name. He just said, 'He shot me', and then he said, 'Tell my kids I love them,'" Boyd's mother-in-law said.

Boyd was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has not identified a suspect, but Boyd's family says they have suspicions.

According to the victim's mother-in-law, Boyd worked as an Amazon driver, and he had just returned home from work.

"We don't even know why the guy had a problem with him. He had a problem with my son-in-law for some reason. We thought it might be because he got this car, and the guy was jealous or whatever," Morris said.

But Morris says there is more to the story.

Meanwhile, deputies did not confirm if Boyd and the suspect knew each other or if they had any leads.

Boyd leaves behind two sons, a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old, his mother-in-law told ABC13.

"Right before Christmas, and we just lost my mom, my aunt, like in the last three months like...and now my son-in-law."

There are no witnesses to the shooting, but investigators managed to find evidence of a shooting near the entrance.

Currently, investigators are waiting on possible video footage of the incident.

Officials said Boyd hit an electrical box when he crashed, causing a power outage. Once the electricity is restored, police say they can access the video.