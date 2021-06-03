atm

Robbers fail at emptying man's bank account at ATM on Katy Freeway

2 wanted after attempted armed robbery at Katy ATM, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are wanted after surveillance cameras caught them robbing a man at gunpoint while at a Houston ATM last month, police said

According to the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division, a man was reportedly using an ATM located in the 14600 block of the Katy Freeway around 4:30 a.m. on March 11.

After he began making the transaction, surveillance video shows a tan colored car pull aside the ATM before two men jumped out.

The man said one of the robbers began pointing a gun at him, demanding him to empty out his entire bank account, while the other opened the passenger's side door and began to search his pockets.

The victim said the men weren't able to gain access to any money in his account because his ATM card got stuck in the machine.

However, the two were able to walk away with his wallet and cell phone before they fled the scene.

HPD said one of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male with black hair, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a low haircut, and a mustache wearing black pants and a white shirt. The other is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches, with a light complexion, low haircut, black hair and no facial hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
