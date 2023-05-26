It appears the truck backed into the store in an attempt to commit a robbery, but it seems Houston police showed up in time to detain one person.

Video shows entire front end of smoke shop destroyed after truck crashed into it in possible robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a heavy police presence at a smoke shop in southwest Houston as officers work to tow a truck that crashed into the store in what appears to be a smash-and-grab robbery.

Skyeye was at Smokie's Smoke Shop at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Beechnut Street.

Video shows one person was detained at the scene.

It appears the truck backed up into the store, causing heavy damage. The entire front of the store remained wide open as all the glass and doors was knocked down.

Several other vehicles in the parking lot were seen being towed.

An ABC13 crew is at the scene working to get more information.