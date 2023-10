SkyEye video from above the scene shows what's left of the ATM. Pieces of the machine were scattered across the parking lot and feeder road. HPD said one person has been detained.

Frost Bank ATM left in pieces after it was pulled off mount in northwest Houston, SkyEye video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cleanup is underway at a bank in northwest Houston after someone apparently tried to get away with an ATM.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Monday at the Frost Bank on Highway 290 at Hammerly Boulevard.

SkyEye video from above the scene shows what's left of the ATM. Pieces of the machine were scattered across the parking lot and feeder road.

It appears someone pulled the ATM off its mount.

Houston police told ABC13 one person was detained in relation to the incident.