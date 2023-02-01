House destroyed in fire sparked by space heater on Houston's southside, firefighters say

A woman was sleeping on the couch at her home on Kassarine Pass near the South Loop when the flames woke her up shortly before 3 a.m., Houston fire officials said.

Thankfully, the woman was able to safely get out of the home. She told firefighters her space heater caught the couch on fire.

The woman was not injured, according to HFD. Firefighters believe the home is a total loss.

As cold weather lingers, remember to keep heating equipment -- including space heaters and fireplaces -- at least three feet away from anything flammable. Firefighters specifically advise keeping space heaters away from furniture, drapes and electronics.