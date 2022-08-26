Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found dead at a 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in Rice Village has been identified as the women's basketball director of operations at the University of Houston, according to a post from the university.

On Tuesday, Houston Police Department responded to the parking lot at the 2500 block of Dunstan Road at about 10:35 a.m. after a 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma.

The woman, who has been identified as Kaila Chizer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, Chizer had been in the gym earlier at one point. They added she had been missing since the previous evening and was located by her family.

In an update on Thursday, the University of Houston shared the news of her death.

"It's awful, awful news to lose one of our children and somebody who has grown up here and means so much to us," Houston vice president for Athletics Chris Pezman said. "To lose someone so suddenly and so young is heartbreaking. We feel so much for DeJuena and Derrick and the rest of the Chizer family. There aren't enough words to express our sorrow and how much we love them as they work through the grieving process."

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate and former student-athlete, died of natural causes due to "subarachnoid hemorrhage due to ruptured intracranial aneurysm."

Chizer, a Pearland native, joined UH's women's basketball program in May, one year after being the assistant coordinator with the Arizona Women's basketball program.