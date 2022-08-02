Husband of N. Houston apartment manager, who was found dead, not seen since she went missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mystery surrounds the death of 65-year-old apartment manager Irma Moa, who was apparently killed several days before her body was found.

Moa managed the small apartment complex at 6106 Werner for at least seven years. She had a set daily routine and well-tended plants on her small patio, her family said.

This past Friday night, Houston police made a welfare check at Apartment D, where she lived, when they found Moa's body. She died of a gunshot wound, but her body had already begun to decompose.

ABC13 met up with Moa's sister and niece at the complex on Monday. The devastated and upset family members were there, searching for answers.

They tell us that Moa and her husband, whom she only married in 2020 but have known for decades, were fighting on Sunday, July 24. She wasn't seen since that day.

Houston police call records show two calls for welfare checks on Moa: once on July 24 and once the next day on July 25. Police did not enter the apartment during both times. Instead, they just knocked on the door.

It is unclear why police did not enter. Family members speculate that nobody could locate a key. Police finally entered five days later, on July 30, and found Moa's body.

Family members say Moa's husband has not been seen since the day she disappeared. They speculate he may have fled the country.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay