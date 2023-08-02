2 Harris County Sheriff's Office K-9 members retire from duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is holding a retirement ceremony for two of its members Thursday: K-9 Bady and K-9 Grizly.

The ceremony will be held at noon at the HCSO Academy located at 2316 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX 77396.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

K-9 Bady, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, worked primarily in patrol, narcotics, and SWAT in Harris County. Through his eight years of service, the 11-year-old has worked alongside his handler, Deputy Clayton Marshall, on 189 patrol deployments, 102 captures, and 176 assisted captures. He recovered $698,166 and confiscated narcotics, 53.1 kilos of cocaine, and 40 kilos of methamphetamine.

K-9 Grizly, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, helped arrest six suspects and assisted with eight arrests. He served with his handler, Deputy David Thomas in his five-year stint with the HCSO. Additionally, he assisted with the arrest of 11 narcotic suspects, confiscated 239 pounds of marijuana, and seized $1,298,911.

Leadership will award each K-9 with a retirement certificate as part of the celebration. The animals will continue to live out their lives with their handlers.