Jury acquits former Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy has been acquitted in the killing of an unarmed man.Cameron Brewer was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the deadly shooting of Danny Thomas back in March 2018.The incident took place in the Greenspoint area, where deputies say Thomas was reportedly acting erratically and "foaming at the mouth" on a road in the Greenspoint area.Brewer says he ordered Thomas to stop walking, but investigators say when Thomas kept going, Brewer fired the fatal shot, striking Thomas in the chest.Dashcam video from the incident showed Thomas approaching Brewer's patrol car with his pants down. Then, moments later, shots were fired.Deputies say an internal investigation showed Brewer did not properly follow the sheriff's use of force policy when he shot Thomas to death.The district attorney's office released the following statement in regards to Brewer's acquisition: