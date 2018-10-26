"I screamed and hollered, everybody thought I was going crazy," said Donald Woods.The family of Danny Ray Thomas could not contain the emotions they felt when they got the news that former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy Cameron Brewer was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in Thomas' fatal shooting."I was very happy to get the phone calls the other day. Everyone was wanting to know, 'Is it indicted? Is it really it?" said David Runcie, the family's lawyer.It was a long time coming, but Marketta Thomas never lost hope."My brother didn't deserve what happened to him that day," she said.Her brother had been holding in a lot of pain and anger since his kids were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2016.In March 2017 is when his shooting happened. Dash cam video showed Thomas walking in the middle of an intersection with a white shirt, his pants at his ankles and foaming at the mouth, according to investigators.Brewer, who came across the scene, chose to use his gun instead of his taser when Thomas did not comply with his instructions."You do the crime, you gotta do the time," said Thomas' father.Thomas' family said they're not holding a grudge toward Brewer, but it is too early to think about forgiving."There's that process of forgiveness. It doesn't come easy, so that's still a whole new process we have to go through," said Thomas' sister.Brewer can get anywhere from 5-99 years in prison, or even life for aggravated assault by a public servant."I don't see how a jury of 12 could find there is reasonable doubt to let him off the hook," said the family lawyer.The family, who also filed a wrongful death lawsuit, says the love they have for Thomas is their motivation to keep pushing forward."I know he's proud. I definitely know he's proud, there is no doubt about that," said the sister.As for Brewer's lawyer, Wes Rucker, he said that day Brewer immediately recognized that Thomas was high on PCP and from previous encounters with people on that drug, he knew a taser would not work. Rucker said his client was pleading with Thomas to stop and not to continue walking toward him and said it was clear in the dash cam audio how much he pleaded for him to stop.Rucker then said his client wishes none of this ever happened and wishes he had never used his gun, but he felt that if he didn't he would lose his own life.Rucker is confident that the facts presented will show his client's actions were justified and he used self-defense.