HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Harris County grand jury indicted a former sheriff's deputy for a fatal shooting in March, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
Cameron Brewer is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant for the death of Danny Ray Thomas.
JUST IN: former @HCSOTexas deputy who shot and killed an unarmed man, Danny Thomas, back in March was indicted by a grand jury for Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. @abc13houston— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) October 25, 2018
In March, Thomas was reportedly acting erratically and "foaming at the mouth" on a road in north Harris County.
Dashcam video from the incident showed Thomas approaching Brewer's patrol car with his pants down. Then, moments later, shots were fired.
Deputies say an internal investigation showed Brewer did not properly follow the sheriff's office's use of force policy when he shot Thomas to death.
Thomas' family says he was "holding some pain deep down" after his kids were drowned in a bathtub by their mother, Sheborah Thomas, in 2016.
"He was depressed about his kids. He was going through something, as we all go through, and we all deal with stress and depression differently," said Marketta Thomas.
During Thursday's press conference, Ogg said the Harris County District Attorney's Civil Rights Division presented a thorough review of the evidence regarding the case, and presented it to a grand jury.
Brewer is facing five to 99 years or up to life in prison if he's found guilty.
