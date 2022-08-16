Apartment worker in The Woodlands accused of breaking into unit and climbing into girl's bed naked

Junior Sierra, 25, was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents in The Woodlands were caught in an unthinkable situation when deputies say they found a half-naked stranger in bed next to their young daughter.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office revealed details on Tuesday of a home invasion that happened just a week before on Aug. 9 at the Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Junior Sierra on the charge of felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense.

According to the sheriff's office, the girl's parents were alerted to noises within the apartment and detained the man while contacting law enforcement.

MCSO's Special Victims' Unit responded to the apartment complex, where detectives determined Sierra was both an employee and a resident of the Montfair apartments. The man was discovered naked from the waist down, deputies said.

Sierra is behind bars in the Montgomery County Jail.

Deputies are turning their attention to potential past incidents connected to the suspect. They are urging anyone who has seen Sierra, or had any interactions with him that would lead you to believe that he may have been attempting to target you or your children in a similar fashion, to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5876 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For calls after 5 p.m., you can call 936-760-5800, select Option No. 3, and reference case "22A238527."

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

